Do You Recognise This Man?

OFFICERS investigating a report of assault in Basingstoke have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Between 4pm and 4.30pm on Monday 3 October, a man was assaulted by another man in the basketball courts in Winklebury Park.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was punched and knocked to the ground. He was taken to hospital to be treated for a fractured jaw.

The suspect has been described as being white, aged between 20 and 30 and around 5ft 4ins tall. He was wearing a bright blue jacket at the time of the incident.

Since this incident was reported, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries, and now have this e-fit image to release to the public.

Do you recognise the man in the e-fit? Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident?

Do you have any CCTV images or dash-cam footage that could help with the investigation?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220402267.

You can also submit information online via: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.