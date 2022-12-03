Driving Towards A Greener Borough

THE drive towards greener and cleaner ways of getting around the borough is gathering pace.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council is taking action to cut emissions from transport as part of its work to tackle the climate emergency by continuing to decarbonise its fleet, while also introducing further opportunities for residents to travel in more sustainable ways.

This includes swapping petrol cars for three new zero emission electric cars for its Community Safety Patrol Officers, reducing the council’s carbon footprint by another six tonnes per year on top of the emissions cut by introducing electric cars for its Civil Enforcement Officers last year.

And the council is also continuing to roll out new vehicle chargers across its car parks and at the council offices to help encourage more people to make the switch to an electric car.

Three new 22 kilowatt dual fast chargers, capable of fully charging an electric car in around two to five hours and connecting to two vehicles at the same time, have recently been installed at Jibbs Meadow in Bramley. In addition a 50 kilowatt rapid charger, able to charge a car from empty to 80% in around 30 minutes, is now available in the short stay bays outside Basingstoke train station.

To encourage sustainable travel to and from the council offices, a new dual fast charger is being installed for two visitors to use at once in the courtyard outside the Civic Offices in London Road.

Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Action Cllr Hayley Eachus said: “With almost half of local emissions coming from transport, we know taking action in this area is vital to make a real difference in the fight against climate change.

Cutting emissions from our own vehicles, continuing to roll out chargers in our car parks and working with the county council as it leads on creating on-street charging points are key parts of this, and we are also keen to encourage more people to move away from owning their own car and embrace more sustainable ways of getting around.

This includes helping to shape plans being drawn up by the county council for new and improved footpaths, cycle ways and public transport links over coming years. And, appreciating some trips will still need to be made by car, we are also developing our own proposals for a car club to help people go car free in their daily lives by giving them the option to hire an electric car when they need it to make longer journeys in a more sustainable way.”