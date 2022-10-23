Early Festive Treat At The Anvil

THE Classical Ballet and Opera House is bringing The Nutcracker, featuring a live orchestra with over thirty musicians, to The Anvil on Friday 28 October.

Snow flurries, sweets, princes, magic, and love are just some of the elements that will be brought together in this highly accessible ballet, full of familiar music such as the Waltz of the Flowers and the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The premiere of The Nutcracker transformed classical ballet into a fairy-tale and it became one of Tchaikovsky’s most famous compositions, and one of the most popular ballets in the world. With mystery and romance, it continues to capture the hearts and imaginations of all generations across the world. It is a truly captivating piece of theatre, a wonderful introduction to ballet whilst retaining its appeal for anyone who is familiar with it.

Tickets for The Nutcracker are priced at £38; under 25s and f/t students £36 (includes £3 booking fee). For more information and tickets, please contact the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.