Embracing New Technologies

MULTITONE Electronics hailed their recent annual sales conference as a springboard to success.

Over the past year, the continued influence of new technologies is creating further opportunities for Multitone’s customers.

Businesses and organisations in a wide variety of sectors are actively seeking solutions provided by apps and the Internet of Things, as well as seeking guarantees for business continuity using intelligent systems and robust radio technologies. Increasingly, businesses are embracing these new technologies with far less trepidation.

Peter Lomax, Multitone’s Sales & Marketing Director, said: “During 2021/22 Multitone has enjoyed some great successes, such as the sales performance of our EkoTek family of products. We are now focused on building on this success and see the Zebra solutions, combined with the Multitone apps as offering our customers significant benefits. This conference was an excellent opportunity to bring together all our sales members and visit the impressive Zebra Experience Centre (ZEC) to see how technology is delivering a better understanding of complex and critical issues in real-time. I would like to thank everyone at Zebra for hosting our team at the ZEC, and for an extremely informative visit. The conference has given us the springboard to focus on our goal of being the leading provider of integrated communications and automation solutions.”

Multitone has seen a changing attitude towards what may previously have been considered to be untested technology platforms, such as cloud and apps. This change, coupled with shifting central government policies, is influencing many of Multitone’s clients including the NHS.

Multitone’s ability to bring together traditional, cloud and app-based solutions under a single platform, is enabling Multitone to support and engage with more customers as they adapt to these new technologies in support of their overall strategic aims.