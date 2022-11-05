Employment Boost For Mental Health Support

ITALK, Hampshire’s largest Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) service, is set to receive £300,000 as part of a national funding boost to help those managing mental health issues, find, stay in, or return to work.

italk, which is provided in partnership with Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust and Solent Mind, will be one of the first sites to receive funding and will allow them to employ an additional 10-12 Employment Advisors.

Employment Advisors support people who are experiencing stress or conflict in the workplace to the point it has seriously affected their wellbeing. italk currently employs four Employment Advisors and in the past 12 months they have supported over 1,200 patients, with over 800 of those retaining their employment, moving to a more suitable role or returning to work after a period of sick leave.

Jo Moxham, Employment Advisor at italk said: “This additional funding for the Employment Service within italk is great news as it will enable us to employ more people and support more patients across Hampshire. Employment Advisors provide skills-based interventions, information and practical support to assist people to gain employment; whose mental health may be impacting their confidence, self-esteem and ability in getting back into meaningful employment alongside our already well-established retention support provision.”

Studies show that employment improves mental health by providing people with a sense of purpose, improving their self-esteem and helping them to achieve goals. Employment Advisors are a vital part of the current italk service, not only by enabling people to remain in, or find more suitable employment but also by providing practical support to patients alongside the psychological aspect of their treatment.