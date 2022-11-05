Employment Notice Periods

THERE is often confusion surrounding notice periods, Heather Mills offers some expert advice.

“Always check what the contract of employment says and follow that if the terms are more favourable than the statutory minimum.

I think people know that this is the length of time that an employee has to give an employer, or an employer has to give an employee, if they decide to part company.

Employees must give employers a minimum of one week’s notice if not stated, otherwise they must give what is stated on the contract. The legal minimum (again, check the contract) for employers to give employees increases with length of service as follows: 1 month to 2 years, 1 week; 2 years to 12 years, 1 weeks’ notice for each year of employment; 12 years or more, 12 weeks.

Most employers operate a probation period and notice periods tend to be shorter during this time, say 1-2 weeks. This is a time for employers and employees to try the working arrangement with less obligation if it doesn’t work out. Once the probation period is complete, most employers increase the notice period to between one to three months, depending on the role. What you choose to do is up to you, as long as you meet the minimum legal requirements above.

There are pros and cons of length of notice period: one month may not be sufficient time to recruit a replacement, but should allow for a handover. Three months tends to be used for more senior positions. It may allow time to recruit a replacement, however it is costly when the employer wants the employee to leave, plus it may be difficult to maintain the motivation of an employee who wants to move on.

Notice starts the day after it is given and is in calendar days. A week’s notice given on Monday will end the following Monday, and for a month’s notice given on 4 January, the employment will end on 4 February.

Remember, staff should get their full normal pay if they work during their notice period, including any benefits such as pension contributions. In addition, you must pay staff for all monies owed, such as holidays and expenses.

If employees work different hours each week, you should use their average weekly pay to work out their notice pay going back 52 weeks, excluding any weeks not worked. You may need to include regular overtime, bonus and commission.

An employee may ask to be released from their notice period early as they may wish to start a new job. You do not have to agree to this, but if you do, you do not have to pay them for the part of the notice period that they do not work.

If the employee chooses to leave early without your consent, they may be in breach of contract. You must pay them for the work that they have done plus any contractual benefits such as untaken holiday. You can take them to county court to reclaim any extra costs such as hiring someone else on a short-term contract, so weigh up the pros and cons here. If an employee resigns because of constructive unfair dismissal, they do not have to give notice.

It is worth including gardening leave in your contract of employment. You may decide that you would like a member of staff not to be at work during their notice period , for example you may not want staff to continue to work with clients or have access to business sensitive information. During garden leave, employees should be paid as normal and any benefits should continue. You can include rules in the contract such as not starting another job.

It is also worth including pay in lieu of notice in your contract. The employment ends on the date notice is given. You may decide that you would like the staff member to leave immediately in which case you would pay them the basic salary that they would have received had they remained at work.

The employee is not entitled to any notice if they are dismissed for gross misconduct.

Staff can ask to take their holiday during their notice period, but you do not have to agree.

It can be worth writing into the contract that staff can be asked to use their holiday in their notice period, otherwise businesses can be stuck with this additional cost at the end, however you may prefer the member of staff to work their notice in order to complete certain tasks and handover.

What if the employee is sick or on statutory leave such as maternity, paternity or adoption?

If they resign, they will only be entitled to what they would have normally been paid in those circumstances, eg only Statutory Sick Pay if they are off sick. They may also be entitled to full pay for 1 week of the notice period if the contractual dismissal notice period is less than a week longer than statutory.

If the employer gives notice, if their contractual notice period is more than a week longer than statutory notice, the employee will be entitled to the appropriate statutory pay for the reason they are off (this can mean no pay if they have exhausted SSP or are on the unpaid part of maternity leave). If the contractual notice period is the same as statutory or up to 1 week longer, they’re entitled to their full normal pay.

When it comes to leaving, the employee may have taken more holiday than they were entitled to, or have an outstanding loan, for example. It is worth having written in the contract that you can deduct any monies owing from their final salary, otherwise you can write and request payment, although you may be unsuccessful. Take care that deductions do not take the employee’s pay below the National Minimum Wage.

If the letter of resignation raises a grievance or a potential breach of contract, you should investigate and try to resolve.

Generally, once an employee has resigned, they have no right to withdraw the resignation and return to their job unless you agree to it. Where an employee resigns in the heat of the moment, it is worth giving them time to think about it, at least overnight, to ensure that you are acting reasonably. Also advised is to state in the contract and handbook that resignations are to be in writing so that there is no ambiguity and always confirm your acceptance of the resignation in writing.

Employers should make sure that the person leaving understands the details and how the final pay was calculated and when they will receive it (usually on the normal pay day), so put it in a letter and make any payments and deductions clear on the final payslip.

Notice period is generally a time for the employer to recruit a replacement and for the employee to complete any tasks and ensure that they handover. You may organise a leaving gift or a celebration. Managing an employee’s exit from the business well whenever you can is well worth it so that they can be an advocate for your business.

It can be helpful to monitor reasons for resignations, especially where there is a high turnover of staff, in order to identify any issues of which you may have been unaware and can look to address.”