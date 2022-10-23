Experience The Music Of Legend Bob Marley

LEGEND: The Music of Bob Marley at The Anvil on Friday 4 November, is an evening of celebration in one fantastic stage show extravaganza.

Fifty years ago, Bob Marley and the Wailers handed the master tapes of the album Catch a Fire over to record producer Chris Blackwell. It marked the beginning of Bob and his band’s collaboration with Island Records: a collaboration which went on to produce reggae music’s greatest hits – including One Love, Is This Love?, Three Little Birds and Could You Be Loved.

Catch a Fire included the Marley-written single Stir it Up. The Johnny Nash cover of the song topped the charts the following year. . . heralding Bob Marley’s career not only as a solid gold performer, but also as a million-selling hit songwriter.

Legend: the Music of Bob Marley, brings all of the singer/songwriter’s hits to life, live on stage, including Bob’s aforementioned four biggest hits plus No Woman, No Cry; Waiting in Vain; Jamming; Buffalo Soldier; I Shot the Sherrif; Exodus; Get Up, Stand Up and Satisfy My Soul.

Show promoter James Taylor said: “Legend combines Bob Marley’s superb, distinctive vocals with flawless musicianship and a supremely talented cast. It’s a two-hour spectacular, showcasing the magic of Marley. It captures the charisma and culture of a star gone too soon.”

Tickets are priced at £32 (includes £4 booking fee). Contact the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk for more details.