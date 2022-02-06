Farmers Invited To Free Event

Hampshire farmers interested in increasing their land’s profitability and sustainability can do so at a free event taking place at a Basingstoke farm this February.

Attendees will see first-hand how one local farm has used cover crops – which are used to protect otherwise bare ground over winter – to capture nutrients and prevent farm chemicals reaching natural groundwater in the chalk aquifer beneath the land.

For six years, South East Water, which supplies fresh drinking water to 2.2 million customers, has worked in partnership with farmers and other environmental organisations to boost the sustainability of local farming practices.

Through its partnership with Natural England, the water company provides grants for new equipment and farm infrastructure, expert advice and organises trials to improve the quality of the water at source – without impacting on the farm’s bottom line.

Speaking about his involvement in last year’s cover crop trials, Ian Margetts from Malshanger Estate, near Basingstoke, explained: “The land here is right above an aquifer so we’re very conscious of water quality. Ultimately, we’re trying to reduce our reliance on bought-in nitrogen.

“Cover crops are a key way to do this, and the support from the likes of South East Water has been extremely helpful. There is no doubt in my mind that what we do here is incredibly important for water quality – after all, we all drink it!”

Mark Slater, Catchment Advisor at South East Water, added: “Cover crops play an essential role in keeping nitrogen within the soil and preventing it from reaching the underground aquifer, the source of our drinking water. Although we remove harmful substances during the extensive water treatment process, it’s much better for the environment, and more economical, to stop these substances reaching the groundwater in the first place.”

The workshop will take place from 10am on Tuesday 8 February at Blandy’s Farm, Malshanger Estate, west of Basingstoke.

To find out more about cover crop trials and sign up for the free workshop, visit southeastwater.co.uk/covercrops.