Fashion Show Is A Runaway Success

HOSPITAL Radio Basingstoke ran a charity fashion show on Friday 7 October at Basingstoke Golf Club.

The evening of music and shopping was presented by Oakley based company Solo Mia who sell Italian hand-picked women’s clothing and handbags.

The evening commenced with a presentation of the new Autumn collection by Solo Mia and modelled by local ladies, who volunteered and gave up their time for the event, including two students from Brighton Hill School and several daughter and mother duos.

The event raised over £800, which will go towards essential funds to run the radio station.