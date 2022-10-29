Feathered Friends Delight Residents

RESIDENTS of Ashcombe House, in Worting Road, have enjoyed a close encounter with owls and birds of prey.

Colin Sutherland from Wings of Freedom rescues the birds and is specially trained to provide a therapeutic and sensory experience for residents with knowledge of each Bird.

Every resident was given the opportunity to get to know birds such as Rocky the barn owl, Norman the eagle owl and a rescue hawk. The birds also visited the residents’ rooms, so that those who are not able to come into communal areas were able to enjoy the therapeutic and sensory experience.

Resident Sally Chivers said: “ These are wonderful, I’ve really enjoyed meeting all the birds.”

General Manager Louise Lambert said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew having the birds visit would be really nice for all residents as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus, and to include those that are in rooms has been fantastic.”

Activities Coordinator Michelle Martin added: “I am always looking at new activities for the residents and today I have seen the enjoyment and therapeutic influence the birds have given us.”