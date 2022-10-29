Festival Goers Raise A Glass

THE Hampshire OctoberFest attracted thousands of people in a weekend of real ale, and live music. With sunny weather the atmosphere was relaxed and fun with everyone enjoying the wide range of beers and ciders as well as a wine and gin bar and a selection of global street food.

Felicity Edwards from Destination Basingstoke shared: “We are very proud that the event was able to give people an opportunity to try some of the locally produced beers and ales, and to give a platform to so many local songwriters and artists who performed all weekend.

It was a massive event for Destination Basingstoke and with all the uncertainties caused first by Covid but then the cost of living crisis and then the sad news about the Queen, we had a lot of hurdles to face but so we are so glad to be able to put it on for the town and bring people to together, and they certainly seemed to enjoy themselves.”