Festival Of Lights Shines Across Basingstoke

KALA The Arts Led the Diwali celebrations in Basingstoke town centre on Friday 4 November at the DIYA Light It Up Event.

The wonderful dancers were captured by Adam Pegg and local MP Dame Maria Miller was also in attendance to celebrate residents, local community groups and local councillors.

Sian Fisher of Festival Place shared: “The parade was brilliant! Congratulations on another successful event.”

Diwali was also celebrated at Basingstoke’s Spices and Spirits on 6 November.

Attended by a mix of diverse cultures from various parts of India and UK, the event offered food, fun, music and a quiz. DJ Shailesh presented Bollywood numbers and everyone participated with great enthusiasm.

A fireworks display was enjoyed by one and all and the dance floor was full providing an enjoyable and memorable evening for Basingstoke residents.

Diwali, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is celebrated all over the world. Also known as the festival of lights, it symbolises the victory of good over evil and commemorates Lord Ram’s return to the Ayodhya kingdom after a 14-year exile.