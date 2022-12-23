Festive Cheer At Overton Christmas Market

THE centre of Overton was filled with good cheer on Saturday 26 November as local residents and visitors to the village descended for the popular Christmas Market.

Rocky the Reindeer accompanied by his friendly elves welcomed one and all to the event where attendees were treated to carol singing, local crafts, mulled wine and mince pies.

Front and central to the event was Overton Cricket Club who were raising funds for the village teams through a raffle and the sale of some beautifully crafted festive decorations, made by Charlie Gray. The stall was manned by several familiar faces but the club’s secret weapon was Ian Clarke’s son Ewan, whose charm and enthusiasm ensured maximum sales were made throughout the afternoon.

Local celebrity Mike Bushell was on hand to turn on the lights and local businesses including Caviste, Overton Interiors, Cafe Pueblo and Jo South Art ensured there was plenty on offer for everyone.

The second Overton Brownies were also in attendance as were Chris Truscott and Vicky Frith from the newly created Community Kitchen Garden to raise awareness of their group and try to raise funds for new fencing. The duo explained that they wanted to create a kitchen garden for everyone in the village with the aim to create a local source of nutritious fresh food. The aim is to provide a sustainable space for people to grow food, learn new skills, exchange knowledge and make new friends.

There was a festive feel in the air as friends caught up with each other and enjoyed all the spoils the day had to offer.

Stall holder and village resident Jo South summed up the event: “What a fantastic Christmas Market Overton has! Thank you everyone that came to say hello, buy from me, and have a chat about future work. I really appreciate all your support! The Caviste mulled wine and Cafe Pueblo mince pies went down a storm. Lovely to be neighbours with my partner in crime Ruth’s wire drawings who always leads me astray with the beverages, albeit in a Sustainable Overton cup, so technically it doesn’t count. And the Christmas tree light up by our wonderful Mike Bushell was the icing on the cake.”

The event was brilliantly organised by the Overton Business Association: especially Martin Fielder at Parnell Jordy & Harvey and John Mitchell at Wessex Insurance Brokers.