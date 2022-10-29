Film Festival Thrills Town

THE Exit 6 Film Festival returned to Basingstoke last weekend as filmmakers and film lovers spent the day at Vue in Festival Place for the seventh edition of the local event.

A programme of 45 short films from around the world were selected to play in two screens, alongside live Q&As with attending filmmakers and guest industry speakers.

Other Basingstoke venues supporting the festival included Tapas Revolution who welcomed attendees throughout the afternoon, and Dice Tower which hosted the networking and Awards Party in the evening.

Awards presented on the night included Best Cinematography, Best Performance, Best Script, Best Editing and Best Film, with all awards being decided by guest industry judges that included Emmy-nominated cinematographer Benedict Spence (End of the F***ing World) and actor Shelley Conn (Bridgerton).

Kate McCoid, a visiting filmmaker with her short comedy My First Dick said: “I cannot tell you how special it was to see my short film on a screen as large as those in the Vue. Not to mention watching the excellent calibre of films in the selection. It was my first time in Basingstoke and I can’t wait to return.”

The annual festival, supported by Love Basingstoke and creative video agency Face TV, is as much for filmmakers as it is for film lovers. That’s why many shoppers on Saturday will have seen a selection of movie cars parked along the top of the town, including Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters and Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater from Cars.

The festival aims to celebrate the work of up-and-coming filmmakers touring the worldwide film festival circuit by sharing it with local audiences, while also serving as a fun and insightful day for young filmmakers looking to learn more about the industry.

Cllr Simon Bound commented: “It was fantastic to see Basingstoke hosting this local showcase of world-class short films and bringing film makers into the borough. The creativity on display was impressive and I am proud that the council continues to support this festival.”

Exit 6 Film Festival looks forward to returning for an eighth year in September 2023.