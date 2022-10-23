Final Property Sold On Hook Development

DAVID Wilson Homes has announced that its Oakwood Grange development in Hook has officially sold out.

The community, located off Griffin Way, has proven popular with a variety of homebuyers and has delivered a total of 214 homes to residents in the area.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that our Oakwood Grange development is now complete, with the final residents settling into their new home. Ever since the development first launched, we were confident that the properties would be popular with a variety of house hunters due to their idyllic village location which overlooks rural surroundings. We would like to advise anyone who missed out on a property to take a look at our many other developments based in Hampshire and the wider Southern region.”

During its time at Oakwood Grange, David Wilson Homes has worked with local Hook Junior School on a variety of different campaigns, including a competition to name the development and providing a donation of bird boxes as part of National Nest Box Week.

The developer also hosted a Building Buddies scheme with the school; a programme designed to give primary school pupils an insight into the construction industry from an early age.