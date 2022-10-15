Five Men Charged As Part Of Murder Investigation

OFFICERS investigating the murder of Frazer Brabant in Basingstoke in October 2019 have charged five men.

Scott Neale, 34, from Spindle Close, Basingstoke, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit GBH with intent and violent disorder.

Lee Wood, 31, from Halsbury Road East, Northolt, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit GBH with intent and violent disorder.

Forhad Miah, 31, from Chestnuts Close, Oakley, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit GBH with intent and violent disorder.

James O’Connor, 24, from Fairfield, Whitchurch, has been charged with murder.

Ricky Lewis, 40, from Candover Court, Basingstoke, has been charged with conspiracy to commit GBH with intent and violent disorder.

It comes after Mr Brabant was assaulted and found with serious head injuries in Gershwin Road on October 31.

Mr Brabant did not leave hospital and died on January 21, 2020.

All five appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 5 October. Judge Angela Morris said that a trial is expected to take place in April next year, with a start date yet to be decided.

The men will appear back in court on Friday 20 January when they are expected to enter pleas.

All five were remanded back into custody following the hearing.

A total of 18 people were arrested as part of the investigation into the death of Mr Brabant.