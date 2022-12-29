Five Star Season Of Homegrown Talent At Proteus

THIS Autumn Proteus has programmed a real celebration of performances by artists that all have a unique and special relationship with Basingstoke and Proteus themselves.

A spokesperson for Proteus shared: “This really feels like a full circle moment, and entering a Covid restriction-free Autumn for the first time in two years, nurturing, supporting and elevating local artists is one of the most important branches of our work, and we hope, in turn, that Basingstoke audiences will come out to experience and support this exciting work right here on their doorstep! We bring you a season of home, local artists who left to perform all over this island are returning home. We have quite a busy bill so get ready.”

Kicking off the season, fresh from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, is Crumbled by Tabby Ewing. Tabby started at Proteus Youth Theatre when she was 14 years old. She brings her brand new show Crumbled on 15 September.

Tabby spoke about how being part of Proteus Youth Theatre has helped her forge a career in the arts: “I joined Proteus Youth Theatre when I was fourteen and ever since then I have felt supported and encouraged in the work I create and they allowed me to go on the path to Fringe. Crucially it gave me to confidence to pitch and put on two plays, You’re Out Of This World, and Crumbled, both of which have been formative and positive experiences. Crumbled and my journey to the Fringe would have never happened without Proteus and it is an immense privilege to perform in a venue which was so crucial to me as a developing artist. I have gained the confidence to write and to go on to be Co-President of my university’s theatre company.

Six years after first joining Proteus Youth Theatre, I still feel I have a place at Proteus, with their incredible work and opportunities for young people.”

James Rowland brings his 5-star show Learning to Fly which The Guardian has called: “a riveting, remarkable hour of theatre”. Learning to Fly is about connection, no matter what the obstacles; about love’s eternal struggle with time; about music and its ability to heal. You do not want to miss this uplifting, big-hearted and hilarious show.

For the younger audiences, there are some wonderful children’s theatre shows coming to the Creation Space. Bird in The Window is co-written and directed by previous Proteus Associate Artist Umar Butt, alongside Jameela Khan. This is a beautifully crafted show that teaches children about the important and difficult subject of grief. The story follows a young boy who is coming to terms with the loss of his father and on this journey, he is accompanied by a feathery friend.

For families with younger children, Baby Bear is a sensory show, using puppets and play, for babies and toddlers. Baby Bear learns courage and curiosity in her venture outside of her warm and safe home. This 20-minute show is followed by 20 minutes of sensory stay and play for families to enjoy together.

What would a celebration of Basingstoke be without the fantastical Late Night Assembly?

Late Night Assembly is a Basingstoke-produced cabaret night which brings in fantastic and hilarious acts from circus, music, drag and the arts. The party kicks off on 14 October when Miss Becky Boobala gathers together the best in British Cabaret to entertain you on a night of burlesque. Furthering the celebration of home and another night for naughty behaviour, Proteus has Late Night Assembly Presents – Halloween Musical Bingo. This Halloween-themed evening will be full of ghoulish sing-along-favourites in a spin on a traditional game of bingo.

For something a little bit more blood-chilling, Proteus Associate Artists Pedlars and Petticoats bring you Victorian Gothic – An Evening of Ghost Stories. Jane Glennie and Terri Elizabeth Reid of Pedlars and Petticoats rethink the art of storytelling and seek to make presentations both immersive and interactive as they draw parallels from the past to the present. Victorian Gothic is a night of frightening Victorian ghost stories to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

Rounding off the season are two acts very close to home, one being Proteus’ in-house theatre workshop company The Proteans. The Proteans will be performing a theatrical retelling of Terry Pratchett’s fantasy novel Guards! Guards! This world-famous and beloved fantasy is the tale of Terry Pratchett’s infamous city of Ankh-Morpork which has become under threat from a 60-foot fire-breathing dragon, summoned by a secret society of malcontented tradesmen.

The final show before full Christmas mode gets underway is written and performed by Proteus Artistic Director Mary Swan, in her revisited show I’m Super, Thanks. A captivating dark comedy of a woman over forty living in a world of superheroes. The show’s themes are satirical theatre, female empowerment and environmental issues. This hard-hitting show cleverly ties together the woes of the current climate in a dark comedic bow. I’m Super, Thanks returns on 30 November for one night only.