Flamenco At The Forge

JUAN Martín will be at The Forge on Saturday 15 October at 7.45pm.

Voted into the top three flamenco guitarists in the world by Guitar Player USA, Juan Martín has toured the world playing concerts from Shanghai and Melbourne to New York, as well as in the Montreux Jazz Festival. His exquisite style captures the very pure flamenco sound.

Martín learned his art in the land of its origin, Andalucia in southern Spain where he spent his early formative years and where he still retains a home. As a teenager he played in local fiestas, weddings and baptisms, developing his knowledge and skills in the disciplines of the purest traditions of flamenco. At the age of 17, already playing professionally, he performed in the film ‘Donde tu estés’, filmed in the Málaga region. At the age of 18, he went to Madrid where he gained wide experience with many leading players, dancers and singers. He was greatly influenced by the example and encouragement of the legendary guitarist Niño Ricardo and Juan also became a regular visitor to the home of his friend Paco de Lucía with whom he studied in his early twenties.

These early years provided the basis for his career as a solo performer and leader of his own dance companies, a challenging vocation which has brought him international acclaim as an innovative concert performer, broadcaster and recording artist.

Critics have compared his compositional talent to that of Albéniz, Turina and Tárrega. He played for Picasso’s 90th birthday celebrations, and his books for learning the guitar are now translated into many languages, with his original book being referred to as “The Bible” of flamenco guitar.

Join Juan Martín for an intimate evening of music in The Forge at The Anvil.

Tickets are priced at £20; under 25s £15 (includes £4 booking fee). Contact the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.