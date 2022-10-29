Flying The Flag At Chineham Park

CHINEHAM Park has raised a Green Flag and once again been rated as one of the country’s best parks.

The Green Flag award, which is now in its 26th year, is a scheme that recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces.

The award win is testament to the hard work and dedication of the landscaping team Nurture Landscapes, that make Chineham Park a great space that the whole community across Basingstoke and beyond can enjoy, whether they work or live near the park.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “Parks are an essential part of our green infrastructure, playing a key role in our environmental sustainability…they are often the beating heart of a community, providing countless benefits to people and wildlife.

Importantly, they provide a green haven for everybody to enjoy, regardless of their age, social status or ability to pay for access. It’s clear from our research that for quality green spaces to meaningfully contribute to our health and wellbeing, they must be universally accessible and fit for purpose. The Green Flag Award is a vital component in ensuring the continuing quality of our parks and green spaces, making sure they are managed to the highest standards and are safe and accessible.”

Nurture CEO, Peter Fane, commented: “We are delighted that Chineham Park has been awarded another Green Flag. The local green space is so important to the community and it gives us at The Nurture Group a great sense of pride being able to maintain these areas, which benefit so many people. Our teams all work towards the same goal – to care for and nurture our parks, making them accessible for everyone to enjoy. The flag is a brilliant accolade that everyone should be very proud of.”

Christina Cosgrove, Asset Manager, Frasers Property UK concluded: “It’s fantastic that once again Chineham Park has been awarded the prestigious Green Flag award. It’s testament to the hard work and passion that the Nurture team put in day in day out to make our park look so fantastic. We want both our occupiers and the Chineham community to enjoy our green spaces.”