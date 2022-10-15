Football Shirts Kick Off Fight Against Cancer

DID you know that your old football shirts could help raise money for charity thanks to a new shop at Festival Place?

Football Shirts for Charity will be selling new, retro and vintage football shirts from their three-month pop-up shop, which opened on 10 October.

Festival Place customers are also encouraged to drop off preloved kit that can be resold from the shop.

Set up by Jayme Sporton and Tania Harding, Football Shirts for Charity sells shirts from around the world, from international teams to local non-league sides. All profits are donated to cancer charities, including The Bobby Moore Fund and Cancer Research UK.

Jayme and Tania, who both live in northeast Hampshire, said: “Football is the national sport that transcends all generations and all walks of life. It is a very special community that provides belonging and togetherness. As massive football fanatics, and having both been affected by cancer in people very close to us, we saw an opportunity to do something about it.

We wanted to do something different, and established Football Shirts For Charity. Every shirt has a story; the sight of any football shirt always evokes so many special memories and conversations. Football Shirts For Charity was born from the love of knowing the pride in securing ownership of a pre-loved, historic, retro, recent or vintage football shirt, while also contributing to vital charities.

We are hopeful that people will come and buy shirts from us and also donate shirts from the entire football pyramid to us that they no longer want or need. We are both absolutely thrilled by the opportunity and are very grateful to Festival Place for their support in the first venture of its kind for us.”

Festival Place centre director Neil Churchill added: “We are delighted to be able to host Football Shirts for Charity for three months here at Festival Place. We hope they will receive lots of support from people coming in with shirts to donate and those wanting to buy a retro shirt of a team they love.”