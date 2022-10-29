Funding For The Future

IN a post Covid world and an increasingly tough trading environment it is essential that businesses look to accelerate growth to overcome these hurdles.

Many businesses have depleted financial resources after Covid and so struggle to invest for growth or are nervous about burning cash that they may need for operations in an uncertain future. It’s essential then that businesses understand all the possibilities that exist to access funding for growth, and there are many. Funding means businesses don’t have to fund growth out of cash flow, but navigating the funding landscape can be complicated, there are many schemes, so a shared experience between businesses can really help to unravel it.

What is required then is a clear understanding of what is available, what is needed to access it and a collaborative environment where businesses can work together to maximise funding for growth of themselves and the business environment in Basingstoke.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council is funding a programme to do just that. The workshop brings together entrepreneurs and business leaders from the borough of Basingstoke and Deane for an exciting line up of events providing inspiration, motivation and connections. It forms part of the council’s efforts to bring businesses together and support them following the pandemic.

The funding and finance sector has always been a busy one, but post covid as SMES are focused on accelerating their growth and more products become available it is paramount that Business Leaders know their options. These include local and national grants, start-up funding, the new Recovery Loan Scheme, other debt products and equity investment.

The workshop will give you an overview of what is available now and explore how the different options could work together or individually to support your ambitions and top tips on what each type of funder/lender will be looking for to be finance ready.

The free development workshop for Unlocking Funding will be hosted at Centre Dr, Chineham on 5 October from 8am to 10.30am.

Reserve tickets online at: https://evolvemembers.com/entrepreneur-events/development-workshop-financing-funding/

Thanks to techjuice online for this contribution.