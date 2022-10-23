Ghoulishly Good Half Term Fun

GET set for a ghoulishly good half term this October in Basingstoke.

Eerie activities and frightful fun will be taking over the Milestones Museum, Basing House and the Willis Museum and Sainsbury Gallery from Saturday 22 to Sunday 30 October.

Operated by Hampshire Cultural Trust, there will be ghastly ghost walks, terrifying trails and creepy crafts for the whole family to enjoy.

Be prepared to be spooked at a Ghost Tour this Halloween. Find out more about the wicked history of the site as you’re taken on a tour around the historic ruins of Basing House – these grounds have many a story to tell. Wear your best Halloween costume if you dare but don’t forget to wear suitable outdoor clothes and footwear and bring along a torch to light your way. You may even venture into the deep and dark Tudor tunnel. Not suitable for young children.

Why not have some spooktacular fun at the museum? Have a ghoulishly good time as you follow a Halloween trail around Milestones to spot who’s haunting the museum’s buildings. With eerie effects and traditional Halloween decorations, pop by for a wicked wander through the cobbled streets – if you dare!

November marks 100 years since the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb by Howard Carter and Hampshire’s own Lord Carnarvon. A week of trails, make-and-takes and workshops, taking inspiration from Egyptian artefacts collected by the museum’s founder, Mr Willis at the Willis Museum and Sainsbury Gallery. There will be the chance to handle genuine Egyptian artefacts.

