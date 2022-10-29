Goal Filled Draw Ends Action Packed Match

HARTLEYWintney and Plymouth Parkway shared the points with the home side recovering from a three goal half time deficit.

With both sides having a ‘Parting of the Seas of Galilee’ defensive look, a lot of goals seemed certain.

Parkway started off on the front foot and took the lead on 8 minutes. An inswinging free kick on the left by Billy Palfrey completely deceived Row keeper Adam Desbois and dropped into the net at the far post (0-1).

Hartley put together their first notable move on 11 minutes which resulted in them pulling level. Zidan Akers crossed from the left and Callum Rose was unfortunate to deflect his attempted clearance in his own net (1-1).

After two missed opportunities by The Row, Parkway moved into the ascendancy and took the lead on 23 minutes. Ryan Lane made a good run down the left and after combining with Craggo fired in a shot. The Row defence were unable to clear and Lane following up blasted the ball home (1-2).

Two further goals in the first half resulted in Plymouth Parkway leaving the pitch at half time, three goals ahead.

Half Time: Hartley Wintney 1 Plymouth Parkway 4

It was evident that the Hartley team appeared to have had a pep talk from the team managers at the break and started the half briskly. On 46 minutes Eshun created space for a shot which took a deflection which found its way to McLeish-White who headed wide. A minute later the Row pulled a goal back. Good work by Anis Nuur on the right saw his cross deflected into the path of Teddy Davey who shot into the corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area (2-4).

The remainder of the half was a non stop bombardment of the Parkway goal. On 48 minutes Cooksley found space for a shot which took a deflection and went just wide. However on 55 minutes Hartley pulled another goal back. Mc Leish – White managed to get free inside the penalty area before being pulled down. Harry Cooksley took the spot kick which hit the inside of the post but entered the net off Moore the Plymouth goalie (3-4).

The Row laid siege to the Parkway goal but were unable to create a worthwhile opening. On 67 minutes a shot from Nuur some 25 yards out saw a well positioned Moore save. Four minutes later the Row were out of luck when a free kick on the left from Cooksley crashed off the outside of the post.

Hartley threw everything at the Plymouth goal with goalkeeper Desbois coming up for late corners. Just when it looked like the points were heading to the West Country the Row pulled level in the six minute of added time. Eshun was clipped by Moore after getting beyond the visitors defence. The Parkway players protested and after a delay Harry Cooksley converted the penalty kick.

Full Time: Hartley Wintney 4 Plymouth Parkway 4