Going For Gold

HOT on the heels of success at the European Championships in Greece, a young athlete has added the British Modern Triathlon Championship to her recent accolades.

Lily-Mae Lancaster Evans won two Gold medals and a Silver at the European Championships in Greece and on Sunday, she became the British Modern Triathlon Champion after competing at the British Championships in Nottingham.

Lily-Mae competed in U15G, and did a separate Laser Run and Swim to win the coveted title.

She also received a team Gold with her club Leweston.

Recovering from injury, Basingstoke and Deane Junior Sportswoman of the Year finalist and Sherfield-on-Loddon resident, Lily-Mae became a European Champion after representing Great Britain in Greece.

The 13-year-old Sherfield School pupil travelled to Marathon on 6 October for the European Biathle/Triathle and Laser Run Championships with Team GB. She competed in five competitions over four days after earlier qualifying at a series of events over the past few months including the British Laser Run Championships in Edinburgh, where she won Gold to become British Champion.

In Greece, Lily-Mae became the European Mixed Relay Laser Run champion alongside her teammate Reuben Cawley. She also won a Gold team medal for the Mixed Relay Laser Run.

In the individual European Laser Run competition. She won a Silver Medal in the U15 category after narrowly missing out on Gold after just being pipped over the line in an extremely close finish.

Lily-Mae is also the current British Tetrathlon Champion in U15 Girls. Tetrathlon consists of a fencing/laser run and swimming.

The talented athlete was also selected to compete in Laser Run at the prestigious Youth School Games in Loughborough University last month where competed up an age group in U17 Girls.

Lily-Mae has been competing in Modern Pentathlon since the age of eight and is on the prestigious Athlete Development Programme with Pentathlon GB. She trains regularly with Basingstoke and Mid Hants Athletic Club, Basingstoke Bluefins and Reading Fencing Club. She is a member of Leweston Pentathlon Academy, in Dorset.

When she was just 9 years old, she won two silver medals and a bronze medal at the World Triathle Championships in Egypt.

Lily-Mae said: “I’m so pleased to have won two Gold medals and a Silver medal at the European Championships. All the hard work paid off and it was amazing to compete in such a beautiful country with all of my friends. I love Modern Pentathlon as a multi-discipline sport is so varied and you keep learning so much. It’s very hard work but having so many lovely friends to train with and we all cheer each other on which makes it the best sport to be involved in.”