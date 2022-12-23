Gr-eight Victory For ‘Stoke

BAASINGSTOKE ruthlessly dismantled strugglers Guernsey on the way to an 8-0 win; the club’s biggest league victory for over five years.

The Channel Islanders arrived at Winklebury with a depleted squad but found little sympathy from their hosts who have been dealing with injury issues all year. ‘Stoke’s resounding win came despite an absentee list that stretched into double figures.

There were good performances all over the park, James Clark, Ben Cook and Brody Peart each got on the scoresheet while the backline prevented Guernsey creating any clear opportunities, but Brad Wilson was the star once again, setting up three first half goals before plundering a 14-minute hat-trick after the break, as Guernsey allowed him the freedom of the left flank in the second half.

It took until midway through the first half for the home side to get the ball rolling and it was Cook on his first home game back at the club, converting from a tight angle after Wilson had freed him with a ball through the legs of a defender.

Peart doubled the lead from another Wilson ball in behind, squeezing home his third goal in two games. Wilson hit the post when played through on goal but was soon providing for another teammate, a low, curling cross picking out James Clark at the far post to make it 3-0 before the break.

‘Stoke came out for the second half with a warning about not letting standards slip ringing in their ears and quickly set about increasing the lead. Within 100 seconds of the restart Wilson fed Clark again and although the first shot hit the post, Clark was first to the rebound to double his personal tally. Peart’s corner bounced in off the unfortunate Jacob Fallaize for an own goal to put Town 5-0 up just ten minutes into the second half before Wilson wrapped things up late on, forcing a loose ball into the net from close range twice in as many minutes before being sent through on goal by Anton Rodgers and slipping a precise finish past Joshua Addison to complete his second hat-trick of the season.

By Nick Wilson