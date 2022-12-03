Graduate Is Taking The Esports World By Storm

A student from Basingstoke, who has taken the world of esports and competitive video gaming by storm, has graduated with First Class Honours.

Bryony-Hope Green, who completed a Journalism degree at the University of Worcester, has since taken up a full-time role as Content Manager at British Esports – the UK’s national body for esports.

“I felt incredibly proud of myself to graduate with First Class Honours, as my time at university was not the easiest,” said the 21-year-old, who grew up in Popley. “Overcoming barriers to be able to graduate straight into my dream role in the esports industry is still surreal, but it would not have been possible without those at the University helping me.”

Initially, Bryony began volunteering for British Esports during her degree, but her passion for writing landed her a more permanent position in charge of all of the content that goes out on all the Federation’s platforms. She continued: “There was so much diversity in the content covered on the course and without that I probably wouldn’t be where I am today. Being able to know what writing style fits me best, as well as the law and ethics side of journalism is incredibly beneficial, especially moving into working full-time in the industry.”

As an esports journalist, Bryony, who now lives in Yeovil, has focused on promoting inclusivity and diversity in all areas of the industry. Her approach has already gained her recognition in the esports scene, including being nominated for ‘Journalist of the Year’ and ‘Generation Esports Top Educator’ at the The*GameHERS 2022 and an honourable mention in MCV/DEVELOP’s ‘30-under-30’ List, eligible to those working in the UK video game industry. She also featured in The Esports Journal and is now contributing to a documentary around accessibility for disabled people in esports. She hopes to inspire more people from all backgrounds to get into esports and create further content in this area. In the future, she would like to form her own inclusivity initiative within the esports scene.

“My time at the University of Worcester really prepared me for taking my career to the next level, and all of the staff in the Journalism department motivated me to keep on going,” said Bryony, a former pupil at Queen Mary’s College, Basingstoke. “I was faced with many physical and mental health struggles throughout my degree and adding the pandemic onto that made things seem almost impossible at times, but being able to reach out to staff, and have consistent support made a world of difference.”