Green Flag Success For Parks

TWO Basingstoke parks have once again been given Green Flag Award status putting them among the very best green spaces in the UK.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s Eastrop Park and War Memorial Park have retained the award for being beautifully maintained, clean and safe, with excellent facilities for visitors.

Eastrop Park has held Green Flag status for the past 23 years, while War Memorial Park has received the same award for 15 years.

The awards are an international quality mark for having the highest possible environmental standards.

Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Action Cllr Hayley Eachus said: “Eastrop Park and War Memorial Park continue to be recognised as among the best in the country and this is in no small part due to the hard work of the council’s grounds maintenance team who look after them so well. These parks have been central to helping many of us over the past few years and to have them recognised in this way shows the positive impact that these landscaped open spaces, colourful flowerbeds and woodland walks have on our wellbeing.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Accreditation Manager Paul Todd added: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making both Eastrop and War Memorial Parks worthy of a Green Flag Award. They are both vital green spaces for the community in Basingstoke and Deane. This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller concluded:” It is thanks to Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s grounds maintenance team that these parks have held, and continue to hold, Green Flag status for so long. They look after the parks so well and make sure we all have somewhere safe and beautiful to enjoy the outdoors.”