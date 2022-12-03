Gym Team Finalists At National Fitness Awards

THE gym team at Basingstoke Aquadrome has been named as a finalist at this year’s National Fitness Awards in the category Gym Team of the Year.

Craig McCarthy, Deputy Contract Manager for Basingstoke and Deane Community Leisure Trust, which manages the facility in partnership with Serco Leisure, said: “Congratulations to our gym team at the Aquadrome team on making the final at the National Fitness Awards. They’ve worked hard as a team to make this centre a welcoming place for customers at all levels of fitness. We’re up against some tough opposition, but I wouldn’t swap our squad for anyone. Good luck from everyone at the Aquadrome for November 18th!”

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Resident Services Cllr Rebecca Bean added: “Congratulations to the Aquadrome gym team. It is great news they have made the final of the National Fitness Awards and wonderful for the gym users whose health and fitness development is clearly in good hands. I wish the team good luck in the final.”

National Fitness Awards’ event organiser Dominic Musgrave concluded: “All our shortlisted facilities should be really proud of their achievements in being chosen as a finalist as the calibre of entries has been amazing.”

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony hosted by Diane Youdale, Jet from Gladiators, on Friday November 18 at The Athena in Leicester.