Halfway Spin Leaves Duo In Recovery Mode

A spin just before half-distance of the British GT Championship at Donington Park left Nick Halstead and co-driver Jamie Stanley in recovery mode.

There was a challenging start to the weekend in a damp opening practice session as Pro racer Jamie – already struggling with traction-control and acceleration issues from the McLaren 720S GT3 – went off at the Old Hairpin and ingested gravel into the car.

The time taken to clear the stones from the McLaren meant an early end to the session for the Milton Keynes racer, but with a faulty electronic sensor – the cause of the earlier issues – replaced, he and Nick produced a magnificent qualifying performance.

Third place overall and second in Pro-Am was a result only beaten by the pair’s front-row start at Spa-Francorchamps in July and Nick ran comfortably inside the top four through the first half of a safety car-impacted opening stint.

Unfortunately for the driver from Andwell, near Basingstoke, a spin into the barrier exiting the chicane – likely as a result of driving over fluid dropped by another car – caused damage to the right side of the McLaren and resulted in an unscheduled pitstop for a checkover.

Satisfied the car could continue, Nick resumed two laps down in 13th spot, but set a consistent pace until handing over to Jamie, who did likewise to bring the car home eighth in Pro-Am and 11th overall.

The result ensured Nick finished fourth in the Pro-Am standings in what has been a highly-impressive debut season in GT3 machinery. Jamie, who missed the early-season trip to Donington, takes sixth spot.

Fox Motorsport finished sixth in the overall GT3 Teams’ standings while Nick and Jamie were seventh and eighth in the outright GT3 Drivers’ points table.

Nick Halstead said: “We showed good speed all weekend with the McLaren and the team did an excellent job to get over the issues caused by the faulty sensor and give Jamie and I a fast car. The fact that I spent the first 40 minutes on the tail of the car that won the race shows you where we could have ended up, but I just had an unfortunate spin at the chicane and that made things a bit more difficult. It was unusual for the car to just snap away the way it did. I had an issue getting the tyres back up to temperature after the safety-car periods, but the average pace was strong. We made a big change to the car set-up mid-season and we’ve been bang on the pace ever since, so while you’re never happy unless you’re winning all the time, I think we can be pretty pleased with the season.”

Jamie Stanley said: “We were just a bit unlucky this weekend, but the reality is that we were fast – as we have been throughout the second half of the season. We can consistently run at the front pace-wise and Nick’s become one of the fastest Am drivers in British GT. We need to go away and do a bit of work over the winter to make sure that if we come back next year, we do so in this kind of shape from the get-go so we can put ourselves in a position to fight for wins every time. We can take consolation from the speed we showed here; when I was a couple of laps down, I was pulling away from the cars in the title fight and was asked to let them by so we didn’t interfere with the fight. That’s how fast we were. It’s a pretty good sign.”