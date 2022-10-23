Halloween Pumpkin Hunt

WASING Estate will once again be opening its gates this Halloween for the return of its ever-popular Pumpkin Event.

Taking place during half term from 21 to 29 October, visitors are invited to follow a magical little trail through the Estate’s autumnal woodland and along the way, encounter upon some enchanting creatures inspired by those resident in its trees and fields.

Back by popular demand will return the Natterer’s Bat art installation, inspired by a very special nocturnal resident – the Myotis Nattereri, or the Natterer’s Bat as it’s more commonly known. Look out for giant spiders and webs too, along with a snail, a mythical water serpent and brand new trail additions for 2022. Children can enjoy a wheelbarrow ride along the leafy pathways leading to the pumpkin field where families can pick their own pumpkins to take home and carve. Visitors will also be joined in the field by Wasing’s jolly scarecrows who are safeguarding the pumpkins from any hocus pocus.

Also weaved throughout the event will be a tale of The Three Sisters. For centuries in indigenous agriculture, corn, beans and pumpkins, affectionately termed “The Three Sisters”, have been grown alongside one another. This method of companion planting enables the plants to flourish together, better than they might apart. The corn stands strong and tall, offering support for the beans to climb, whilst the sprawling pumpkin vines beneath provide base shade and soil moisture. In an environment where individuality is cherished and nurtured, each plant brings its supporting gifts to the others, co-existing in natural harmony and placing great value on reciprocity. At this year’s pumpkin event, Wasing will be sharing a tale of The Three Sisters with visitors. Performing a fusion of music, storytelling, mask-theatre and puppetry, the children’s performer will recount a tale of The Three Sisters throughout the day. There will also be activity sheets for children to complete during their visit and fun for all the family with pumpkin themed games under the stretch tent.

Andrew Perkins, Chief Executive Officer at Wasing, commented: “We are very excited to be welcoming visitors back to Wasing this October, following the great success of last year’s Pumpkin Event. We were touched and overwhelmed by the enormous support we received from our local communities and look forward to helping families make magical memories once again this Halloween.”