Happy Birthday

FESTIVAL Place turns twenty this month and a host of birthday celebrations are marking the occasion.

Visitors to the shopping centre on Saturday 22 October enjoyed an all day birthday party with discounts, music and cake.

Centre director Neil Churchill said: “Being a major retail shopping centre in the heart of the town is very special to us. As we mark this 20-year milestone, we have plenty to celebrate. We are constantly seeing an increase of people in the centre, with 44 per cent more visitors than last year, and we’re offering them more today than ever before. We’ve got over 200 great retailers, including many global brands, and they are trading fantastically well.

We’re also continually adding to the list of shops and restaurants on offer, which shows huge confidence in what we do here, and in Basingstoke in general. With our ongoing support for local charities, food and crisis initiatives, and our community health hub, we have never been more vital for the people of Basingstoke.

When the centre opened, it was billed as a new dawn for the town and it has gone on to become the heart and soul of our community. Festival Place is about our retailers, our customers and our fantastic team. We have gone from strength to strength, and as we celebrate we look forward to seeing what the next 20 years will bring.”

Festival Place is the only shopping centre in the UK to have received 16 consecutive Gold Health and Safety Awards every year for the last 16 years, and has received the Order of Distinction from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) in recognition.

Festival Place has launched many community-focused initiatives, and has won an International CSR Excellence Award in the Initiative category for its partnerships with Randox and the NHS.

Festival Place currently has over 180 retailers as well as a 10-screen Vue Cinema, the Escape Hunt entertainment experience, and Flip Out trampoline park.

October also saw the cinema tower shine pink and blue earlier this month to show support for Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The national event aimed to raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss by turning buildings and landmarks pink and blue across the UK. Rebecca Merritt-Dickins, who works at a retailer at Festival Place, asked for the shopping centre to take part in memory of her and her husband Sean’s daughter, Norianwe – Nori – who died aged just 10 weeks. Nori was born in Basingstoke on April 2 this year, only 26 weeks into Rebecca’s pregnancy, weighing 1lb 6oz. After four weeks, Rebecca and Sean, who live in Basingstoke, made the difficult decision to put their daughter onto palliative care. A week later they asked for their daughter to be moved back to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital Neonatal Unit, where they were able to spend their remaining time together.Since losing their baby girl in June, Rebecca has gone on to set up the Ducks for Nori bereavement card service, which sends cards from Nori, Rebecca and Sean to other bereaved parents offering love, comfort and support on the loss of their pregnancy or their baby.

Rebecca shared: “This is our first year being part of this community and to keep our daughter’s memory alive we have been doing everything we can to raise awareness of baby loss. Baby Loss Awareness Week is now in its 20th year, so what a great year to join the cause. The fact that Festival Place has agreed to light up the tower means everything to us. They are helping to keep our daughter and all the other lost babies’ memories alive. It will fill the hearts of so many parents and families to see the colours displayed on the tower for all to see.”

Following on from the birthday celebrations, there’s magic in the air at Festival Place this Halloween.

The shopping centre is unlocking some Halloween magic as it opens the door to its enchanting School of Spells. All aspiring witches and wizards are invited to visit the magical castle in Porchester Square from October 28 to 30 for a spellbinding Halloween weekend.

No witch or wizard can learn their craft without a wand, and the mystical Wanda Wishwaft will be on hand to help shoppers make their own, before they settle down by the cauldron to learn essential spells with Buzmelda de Force and her floating spell book. Then it’s time for a flying lesson, as visitors are invited to pull up a broom for a high-flying photo op with Cecil Skycraft.

Sian Fisher, Events and Community Manager at Festival Place, said: “In the time it takes to say Wingardium Leviosa, you could be winging your way to Festival Place for a brilliant lesson at our enchanting School of Spells. What a fantastic way to create some magical memories for the whole family this Halloween!”

Festival Place has also been shortlisted for four industry Sceptre Awards.

The Sceptre Awards put the spotlight on the country’s best management teams, retailers and suppliers as it celebrates and rewards excellence in the shopping industry.

Festival Place in Basingstoke is vying for awards in the Christmas, Diversity and Inclusion, Manager of the Year, and Marketing Manager of the Year categories.

The shopping centre’s proud support of the We Support Deaf Awareness Campaign has seen it shortlisted in the Diversity and Inclusion Scheme of the Year category. The centre has provided free training for nearly 80 retailers on how to better communicate with the deaf and hard-of-hearing-communities, and all participating stores are displaying signs to demonstrate staff awareness to customers.

In the Christmas category, Festival Place stood out for its Christmas Together, More Festive Than Ever campaign, which ran over six weeks. As well as stunning decorations, a Santa’s grotto, festive workshops and roaming musical theatre acts, the centre supported Basingstoke Foodbank and Besom in Basingstoke’s Christmas Hamper Project, which saw 800 festive food hampers made and delivered to families in need across the area.

Events and Community Manager Sian Fisher has been nominated for Marketing Manager of the Year. Sian joined Festival Place in 2017, bringing with her great communication skills and creative thinking.

Centre Director Neil Churchill has also been shortlisted in the Manager of the Year category, which looks for positive involvement with the local community, great initiatives to boost post-lockdown footfall, and successful relationships with tenants and stakeholders.

He said: “To be shortlisted for an amazing four categories in these prestigious awards is testament to the hard work of all those involved. The Sceptre Awards recognise the best practice and the best people in the shopping centre industry, so this is a huge achievement for us.”

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 16, at the Hilton London Bankside.

A new pop-up shop has opened its doors at Festival Place, raising more than £900 on the first day with all proceeds going to Basingstoke charity St. Michael’s Hospice.

The store offers a range of items including clothes, children’s toys and gifts and will stay open until the end of November.

St Michael’s Hospice, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, provides care to people affected by life-limiting illness and is Festival Place’s charity of the year for the next three years. Initiatives at the centre, including Moonwalk and the Happy Wrappy present wrapping service at Christmas have already raised more than £37,500.

Festival Place Centre Director Neil Churchill said: “We take great pride in our place at the heart of the community and are delighted to continue our support for St. Michael’s Hospice by donating this fundraising space.”

Festival Place will turn its tower purple this November to show its support for Purple Tuesday.

The tower will glow with purple light from November 1 to signal the Basingstoke Shopping Centre’s support for the national awareness day, which aims to promote inclusivity and accessibility for customers with physical and hidden disabilities.

Centre music will also be turned off all day to help create a calming shopping experience for people with sensory difficulties.

FP director Neil Churchill said: “We continue to work hard to make sure Festival Place is accessible for everyone, and our involvement in Purple Tuesday will help raise awareness of the need for all sectors to improve their customer experience.”