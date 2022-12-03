Hartley Wintney Pay The Price After Early Defensive Frailties

HARTLEY Wintney were unable to build on their splendid weekend victory at Hayes and Yeading as they went down to a home defeat to Salisbury.

The match was effectively decided in the first 11 minutes when home defensive frailties were exploited by a determined Salisbury team.

The Whites started strongly and took the lead on 2 minutes. A right wing corner was not cleared by the Row defence and Nassim Kherbouche shot home from just inside the penalty area (0-1).

Salisbury continued in the ascendancy and on 5 minutes Calvin Brooks brought out a save from a well positioned Damian Niemczycki in the Hartley goal. On 8 minutes a left wing corner from Jerry Lawrence found its way to Kherbouche at the back post. The ball was returned and Josh Carmichael was on hand to fire home (0-2).

A minute later Hartley had their first effort. A free kick on the left from Josh Webb found George Spiers and his effort brought out a good save from the Whites goalie Gerrard Benfield. On 11 minutes Salisbury extended their lead. Dan Fitchett linked up play well through the middle before feeding Calvin Brooks who crossed to Jerry Lawrence who scored from 12 yards (0-3).

The Row stabilized and started to gain a foothold in the game. On 31 minutes they pulled a goal back. Niemczycki caught a high ball at full stretch and immediately sent a long clearance upfield. This enabled a race between Kingsley Eshun and the last Whites’ defender. Eshun won and rounded Benfield before shooting into an empty net (1-3).

Four minutes later the Row came close to pulling another goal back. A Webb corner found Toby Neville who saw his effort saved by Benfield. Two minutes before halftime, Fitchett found space and his parting shot brought out a good save from Niemczycki.

HALF TIME: HARTLEY WINTNEY 1 SALISBURY 3

Hartley improved after the break and had a period of pressure around the visitors penalty area. On 49 minutes Eshun did well to evade two challenges on the right before crossing to Webb who shot well over from the edge of the penalty area. The Row continued to have the edge as Salisbury moved on to game management mode.

On 66 minutes Hartley thought they had pulled another goal back. A Webb free kick on the left went into a crowd of players and finished up in the net. With no offside flag it was unclear what the offence was concur with the referee’s decision.

The remainder of the match saw lengthy pauses which interrupted the flow of game. Hartley pressed but made little impression on a determined Salisbury defence. Into added time and with a normal referee watch 6 minutes were added. A World Cup watch would probably have been 15 minutes. However there was still time for a final incident. Zidan Alers with the ball long gone decided to kick a Salisbury player. This left referee Stuart Kyle with no choice but to issue a straight red card.

FULL TIME: HARTLEY WINTNEY 1 SALISBURY 3