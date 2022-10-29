Health Technology Award For Basingstoke Business

MULTITONE has won Best Mental Health Technology Solution in the Health Tech Digital Awards 2022.

The award was given for its EkoTek system, a wireless personal safety employee protection solution, designed to meet the needs of any environment, in which the employer must provide a duty of care to employees by enabling them to call for help if an incident occurs.

EkoTek is an onsite two-way wireless system that raises an alarm from the touch of a button, in the event of a fall or lack of response from the user. Location details are provided when the alarm signals, so that assistance is directed straight to those who can help. To best support the employer organisation, EkoTek is designed to offer greater simplicity of installation and a cost-effective solution.

Multitone received the Best Mental Health Technology Solution award following the successful installation of the EkoTek system at one of the UK’s leading Mental Health Trusts. One of the key benefits of the EkoTek solution is that it can be used in any environment where there are remote workers, for example in estates management, warehouses, retail, commercial and industrial premises.

Peter Lomax, Multitone’s Sales & Marketing Director, said: “Multitone is delighted to receive this special award for our EkoTek system, helping organisations to implement integrated employee safety solutions; providing reassurance that should employees need assistance, it can be available to them within seconds. We look forward to expanding its use in a variety of organisational settings, offering a robust, reliable and highly flexible wireless employee protection system.”