Hindu Festivals Celebrated

HINDU Festival Navratri was held at Carnival Hall on Saturday 8 October.

Attendees enjoyed a live band playing traditional Garbas and Dhadias.

Sunday was Durga Pooja and the Dussehra festival. The Hindu community donated £1000 to the Mayor’s Charity from the Sewa Cricket Tournament

At the end of last month, a gathering celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturti, the Elephant-head Hindu God took place at Carnival Hall. It is said that all auspicious events should start with a prayer dedicated to Lord Ganesha and with his blessings Basingstoke Hindu Society put on another successful programme marking the return of the yearly Hindu festival of Navratri.

The nine nights and ten days long festival is celebrated all over the world but has a special importance in the Hindu community. Navratri is a Sanskrit word which means nine nights. It is celebrated to worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The festival falls in the month of October or September as per the English calendar. The event was organised to promote religious and cultural harmony and to strengthen the relations within the community. It was a great opportunity to learn more about Hindu traditions and to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the occasion.

A spokesperson shared: “The Hindu Society would like to express their gratitude to all those who supported the event and helped to make it a success. Our sincerest thanks goes to the Mayor and his wife for their dedicated presence to our functions including Dussehra.

Held this year on the first weekend of October, the festival which celebrates the victory of good over evil also known as Vijayadashami or Dussehra, had religious ceremonial prayers (puja) before a grand statue of Mother Durga and other deities.

The Basingstoke Hindu Swayam Sevaks sang committee had organized this cultural programme in which young and old alike participated with great zeal. Children and some adults too, learn in a theatrical fashion the story of the execution of the demon Mahasur at the hands of Mother Durga. This performance was followed by the ritualistic burning of Ravana’s effigy symbolising the destruction of all that is evil. This was cheered on by the gathered crowd and our honourable guests, the Mayor and Mayoress. The day ended with a community feast where everyone enjoyed delicious traditional foods. The festival was a great success and we are already looking forward to next year’s celebrations. Finally, we would like to extend our invitation to everyone to attend our Diwali night being held on Friday 21 October in the town centre.”