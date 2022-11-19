HOOK Community Christmas Appeal is underway for 2022.

With key support from Tesco, Hook and Bridges Estate Agent Hook, the ‘In My Cupboard In Hook Xmas Appeal’ is already distributing gifts to members of the community who are struggling this Christmas.

Local Hook mum and NHS worker, Jo Evans, is the ‘good vibes only’ driving force behind it all.

Set up in March 2020 by Jo, the original Facebook Group meant people in Hook could share what they didn’t need with those who needed it during the pandemic.

It’s grown to over almost 5,000 members with an estimated 900 items being offered for free each week. Now it’s running its own Christmas Appeal.

Jo explains, “Because we carefully admin and monitor the Group – all members are checked out before they join and we read every single post – we get to know people and get a feel for how they are. This Xmas is tough for so many of our neighbours. So, we decided to set up our own Christmas Appeal.”

Jo and four other local women are running the appeal. Just two weeks after its October launch, the Appeal had 300 gifts with more being donated daily. The Appeal ends on 18 December.

Working with local community groups, churches, foodbanks, doctors’ surgeries and other volunteer groups, all the brand-new gifts are given directly to those who need them in Hook and the surrounding villages.

Jo explains, “Because we’re working with these groups, we’re directly matching gifts to people – it’s as personal as, ‘This child likes Marvel so we’ll give them these Marvel gifts’.”

If you’d like to donate to the ‘In My Cupboard in Hook Xmas Appeal’ then please go to the Amazon Wishlist, ‘In my Cupboard In Hook’, or drop your new gifts off at any of these places in Hook: Tesco, Bridges Estate Agents, The Raven pub.