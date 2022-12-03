Hospital Heroes Receive Gifts Of Appreciation

HAMPSHIRE Hospitals Charity has provided thousands of gifts and treats to staff at Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT) to recognise and reward teams for their ongoing efforts as NHS workers.

Over seven days, the charity supported HHFT staff by gifting items including plants, coasters and hand creams, as well as goodies such as flapjacks and cereal bars which were delivered to wards and departments by the trust’s senior team.

The celebration, known as ‘Staff Focus Week’, aimed to show appreciation to staff for their contribution to healthcare at HHFT and enhance their overall wellbeing.

Home workers were also able to benefit by receiving treat bags that were delivered to their doors. Throughout the week, randomly selected staff choosing to eat at the trust’s on-site restaurants were also awarded their lunch for free, which Hampshire Hospitals Charity purchased for them instead.

Hampshire Hospitals Charity fundraise to play a key role in enhancing the wellbeing of patients, staff and volunteers at HHFT.

Alex Whitfield, chief executive at HHFT, shared: “Making our hospitals a great place to work is among our top priorities as a trust, and this is just one way we hope to bring smiles to faces at a time where we’re still battling with the pressures of Covid-19. One of my favourite parts of this week was chatting to and getting to know our staff whilst delivering treats – it’s just wonderful and is something I love taking the time to do.”

Steve Erskine, chair at HHFT, says: “Our staff are our biggest asset at Hampshire Hospitals and we want to make sure that they continuously feel valued and appreciated for the amazing work they do day in day out. We’re really lucky that so many people support our wonderful hospital charity and help us to give staff added extras like these that sometimes will just make someone’s day.”