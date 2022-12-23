Hospital Staff Set To Take To The Stage

HAMPSHIRE Hospitals staff are preparing to take to the stage for their annual charity pantomime.

Held at The Haymarket in Basingstoke, the pantomime will be a twist on a well-known classic, with the 2023 instalment seeing the staff perform Aladdin and The Magical Bedpan.

The 40-strong cast includes junior doctors, consultants, cardiologists and nurses from HHFT, as well as other healthcare and support staff who, in their day-to-day roles, provide care for patients at hospital sites in Basingstoke, Winchester and Andover.

The show, which has been running for over 25 years, also welcomes back a number of now retired HHFT staff, including its own director and producer Julie Jones.

Once again, the pantomime will support Hampshire Hospitals Charity, who fundraise all year round to support patients, staff and volunteers at HHFT. By doing so, the charity is able to fund new equipment for wards, refurbishments, facility improvements as well as added staff benefits and more.

As part of its support for Hampshire Hospitals Charity, the pantomime will donate a large sum of its proceeds to The Magic Lion Appeal – the charity’s flagship campaign to improve hospital services for children and young people seen at HHFT.

Alex Whitfield, chief executive at HHFT, shared: “One thing that is so brilliant about the hospital pantomime is that the audience get to see a new side to our staff taking part – not only are they skilled healthcare professionals, they are also fabulous performers!

We are so grateful that our hospital charity is being supported by the show again this year and I do hope many of you will come along with friends or family to enjoy the performance.”

Julie Jones, director and producer of the pantomime, added: “This year’s show promises silliness, slapstick and all the fairytale magic of a traditional pantomime! There is something so special about working with the staff at HHFT, they bring so much personality, charisma and energy to the table. Our matinee performance in particular allows everyone to have real fun with each other and past audiences have said it’s just brilliant to watch!”

The pantomime will be performed at two showings on Saturday 7th January: a fun afternoon family friendly matinee, followed by an adult comedy evening performance.

Tickets to see the pantomime can be found via The Anvil website at https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/whats-on.