Hospital Visits Limited As Restrictions Remain In Place

HAMPSHIRE Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has announced that current COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place at its hospitals across Andover, Basingstoke and Winchester following the easing of national COVID-19 restrictions on 27 January.

In a separate announcement, it was confirmed that visits will be restricted for a two week period.

Julie Dawes, chief nurse of Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust commented: “On Friday we took the hard decision to further restrict visiting at our hospitals for an initial period of two weeks; to be reviewed on 11 February. This is primarily due to the sharp rise in positive inpatients we have seen at our sites over the last 10 days.

This is not a blanket ban but is a significant change and in effect restores the measures in place this time last year with visiting remaining permitted for patients in receipt of palliative or end of life care. For all others, visiting is limited to exceptional circumstances only, in all cases agreed in advance with the relevant matron.

All visitors will be required to undertake a lateral flow test prior to visiting our hospitals and are advised that they will be required to wear a surgical mask at all times. It is essential social distancing rules are also followed when on site.”

Katie Prichard-Thomas, deputy chief nurse of Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust added: “Keeping our patients and staff safe is our top priority. As we continue to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, we have taken the decision to further limit our visiting restrictions across our three hospital sites, for the next two weeks.

Visiting will be permitted for end-of-life patients and for those with exceptional circumstances, in discussion with our ward/department teams.

We understand how important it is for families and friends to stay connected, and there are several ways in which loved ones can keep in touch with our patients should visiting not be possible during this time, including virtual visiting and our patient messaging service.”

For further information about Hampshire Hospitals and the current COVID-19 measures in place across the trust’s sites, please visit www.hampshirehospitals.nhs.uk.