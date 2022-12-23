House Prices Begin To Fall Across The Region

THE November 2022 RICS UK Residential Survey results show overall activity continues to weaken across the sales market, with higher interest rates and a difficult macroeconomic outlook both taking their toll on buyer sentiment.

For the seventh month in a row, buyer demand continued to fall, with the net balance coming in at -38%. Whilst this is less negative than the -53% reported in the previous month, the market remains in a firmly downward trend with indications that this will continue in the near term.

Regarding house prices, a net balance of -25% of survey participants witnessed a fall at the national level over the month. This is the lowest reading since May 2022.

Prices are reportedly retreating across most parts of the UK, with the latest feedback especially downcast in the South East and South West of England.

Simon Rubinsohn, Chief Economist, commented: “The overall tone of the latest RICS Residential Survey is understandably more downbeat than previously, reflecting the uncertain macro environment and the higher cost of mortgage finance. However, anecdotal comments from respondents capture the very real significant divergences in market behaviour at a more localised level. Although the headline price balance recorded two consecutive modest monthly falls in prices, and the forward-looking series indicate that this trend will extend through the coming months, the likely ‘job-rich’ recession suggests the downturn in the housing market this time could be shallower compared with past experiences. Meanwhile, the imbalance in the rental market remains significant as landlord instructions continue to fall and is consistent with further increases in rents, even if the momentum does appear to be slowing just a little.”

A drop off in the sales market activity stands in contrast to clear growth in the lettings market. Tenant demand continues to rise, evidenced by a net balance of +35% of respondents reporting a pick-up in November. Concurrently, the flow of fresh supply becoming available on the rental market continues to dwindle, as a net balance of -27% of respondents highlighted a decline in landlord instructions this month. Consequently, the ongoing misalignment between rising demand and falling supply continues to drive rents higher.