How The Budget Impacts You

LAST week was arguably the most eagerly awaited Autumn Budget in years, mainly because only a matter of weeks earlier, the then Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng delivered his devastating ‘mini-budget’ so now it was the turn of the now Chancellor Jeffrey Hunt to deliver the actual Autumn Budget.

Typically, we hear about alcohol duty increasing, sugar tax being introduced things like, but this time it was to look at raising money to pay for the money spent during COVID lockdowns and the aftermath.

So, what has changed and how will it impact you? Well firstly, The Capital Gains Tax threshold will reduce. Currently, you will not have to pay tax on gains if they do not exceed £12,300. This is going to reduce over the next two years with a reduction to £6000 in April 2023 and a further reduction to £3000 in April 2024. This will impact you if you are looking to sell any property other than your main home or if you hold stocks and shares or funds not in an ISA, Pension or Investment Bond. Review the current values of assets and see how you may be impacted.

Secondly, the dividend allowance is reducing. There is currently an allowance of £2000 per annum that you can receive in dividends. This will reduce to £1000 in April 2023 and £500 from April 2024 so for Company Directors who are taking dividend income or if you are receiving income from investments in the form of dividends, the chances are you are going to pay more tax on them.

Next up is a change in Income Tax. This will only affect people earning over £125,000 as the higher rate tax threshold has reduced from £150,000 to £125,000. So now, if you earn over £125,000 you are now a 45% tax payer which means if you earn £130,000, it will cost you £243 more tax per year.

Some positives are that Inheritance Tax, Basic and Higher Rate Income Tax, National Insurance Rate Bands and VAT thresholds remained the same. The energy price guarantee scheme is extended a further 12 months and the stamp duty cuts previously will end in March 2025 rather than indefinitely as previously announced.

They are the main changes that will potentially impact the most people and if you are concerned about how this may affect you, speak to an accountant or financial adviser. Until next time, keep positive and keep your money on your mind.