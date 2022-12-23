Iconic Ford Fiesta To Be Scrapped

WITH news from Ford that it will be discontinuing its iconic Fiesta from June next year, Fiesta owners are being urged to be on their guard as the beloved model could become a hot target for thieves.

Known as ‘Britain’s Favourite Car’, there are currently around 1.5 million Ford Fiestas in the UK, and it was the top-selling Ford model for 12 years in a row from 2009 to 2020.

Clive Wain, Head of Police Liaison at Tracker, explains why the halt in production puts the Fiestas that are on the road at an increased risk of theft: “It is common for any vehicle to become in high demand when supply stops, and the price of parts will slowly start to increase. The Ford Fiesta was the most stolen car in 2021 so it is already a hot target for thieves. The end of the Fiesta doesn’t just signal the end of one of the most popular cars in the UK, but an even greater theft risk for those cars that are currently on the road.

Over the last few years, we’ve already seen that a global lack of good quality used vehicles, alongside spare parts shortages, are increasing the desirability of older, lower value cars like the Fiesta. Vehicles are often stolen and stripped for their parts in chop shops or stolen to order to be shipped abroad to meet international demand.

Opportunistic thieves know there will be a demand for Fiesta parts and will be on the lookout for acquiring these vehicles at any chance they get. We are urging Fiesta owners to ramp up their security methods to keep their cars safe, including a mix of modern and traditional security deterrents like crook locks and wheel clamps. Although stolen vehicle tracking technology will not stop a thief from stealing a car, it is the only way to significantly help police quickly close the net on thieves and return the vehicle to its rightful owner.”