Imaginations Sparked By Reading Challenge

CHILDREN across Hampshire will be inspired to take part in a magical reading journey this school holiday, with a visit to their local library to enjoy this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

The theme in 2022 is ‘Gadgeteers’ and the mission – presented in conjunction with The Reading Agency – is to help young readers to learn more about science and innovation.

Hampshire County Council’s Executive Member for Recreation, Heritage and Rural Affairs, Councillor Russell Oppenheimer, said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way to engage and capture the imagination of children across the long school holidays – and it’s completely free to take part. All types of reading counts towards the challenge including books read to children at bedtime, audiobooks played on a journey, or the fun of comics. Library staff and volunteers are on hand at all 40 of our libraries across the county to help children to start their reading mission. I’m delighted that this year’s theme of science and innovation is being brought to life through our partnership with Winchester Science Centre who will be providing extra activities to also enjoy online.”

To take part in the Summer Reading Challenge, children are being asked to read six books – there are many choices available from the library, and thousands of ebooks and audiobooks are also available to download using the free Borrowbox digital library. You can sign up for the Challenge in any public library – or online (www.hants.gov.uk/librariesandarchives/kids-zone).

As the books are read, children earn stickers for their collector pack, and at the end of the Challenge, young readers earn a certificate and a special sustainable medal. This year there is also a chance for one participant to win a Samsung Galaxy tablet.

To find out more and to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge, visit www.hants.gov.uk/librariesandarchives/kids-zone – the Kids’ Zone site also features book suggestions, puzzles and activities host of activities.