In Loving Memory Of HM Queen Elizabeth II

BASINGSTOKE Hindu Society and Basingstoke Nepalese Community united to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II following her death on 8 September.

With Gurkhas and a piper honouring the Queen at Carnival Hall, a tribute was paid by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant, represented by Lady Louisa Portal MBE DL.

Dame Rt Hon Maria Miller MP, Basingstoke and Deane Mayor Cllr Paul Miller and leader of the council, Cllr Simon Bound were all in attendance as were Councillors: Arun Mummalaneni; Dan Putty; Ajit Peter; Jay Ganesh; Abigail Compton-Burnett.

Retired Major Krishna Gurung read out a tribute from the Gurkhas with welcome and tributes by BNC Chair and BHS chair Prashant Shirode.