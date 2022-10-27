Increased Patrols To Tackle Speeding Motorists

ROADS policing officers will be increasing patrols to target speeding motorists until 30 October as part of a National Police Chiefs Council Speeding Campaign.

Throughout the campaign, officers will be focusing on high-risk routes across the force area, as well as enforcement across the rest of our roads.

The Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police will also be engaging with communities and motorists to raise public awareness of the risks of speeding

In 2021, there were 1,401 collisions where people were either killed or seriously injured across Hampshire and Thames Valley. Of those collisions 201, around 14%, were recorded as having either excessive speed or travelling too fast for the conditions as contributory factors.

Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “The vast majority of motorists comply with speed limits and drive safely according to the conditions, protecting themselves and other road users. However, there are a minority who do not and drive too fast for the conditions, gambling with the lives of themselves and all other motorists. Speed is one of the Fatal Four – the main causes of casualties on our roads along with impaired driving, distracted driving and seatbelts.

Even slightly exceeding the speed limit can have devastating consequences. Every year far too many families are left suffering after deaths and life-changing injuries on our roads. Keeping to speed limits and driving to the conditions around you will save lives. This is the responsibility of all road users. Speed limits are there to protect the public and that is why we will be actively targeting those who speed on our roads and in our communities.”