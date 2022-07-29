Innovative Service Expands

SOUTHERN Health NHS Foundation Trust has partnered with South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and Hampshire Hospitals Foundation Trust (HHFT) to provide a falls and frailty car service, designed to treat patients at home, who have fallen or are experiencing frailty symptoms, and avoid a trip to the Emergency Department.

Consisting of a SCAS paramedic practitioner and a frailty specialist nurse from Southern Health, the team are dispatched in the “frailty car” carrying all the diagnostic, monitoring and therapeutic equipment needed to assess, diagnose and treat patients in their own home. The team typically attends to patients who have had a fall or are displaying related symptoms associated with frailty. They can treat any underlining illness and minor wounds, assess mobility, function and cognition, and arrange for mobility aids, commode, appropriate footwear for the patient.

The service was initially set up at the beginning of covid as a way of providing a falls and frailty service to a large number of elderly patients who were at that time shielding and going to hospital was felt to be too risky to their health. By taking the skilled staff to their home to deliver this service, ensured that they were still able to get the treatment they needed, without adding to the risk of contracting covid19.

This service has now seen over 600 patients within their homes of which around 85% have not needed to be admitted to hospital. The frailty car service is part of Southern Health’s urgent community response team designed to deliver care in the home and follow up with the urgent community response team to monitor treatment and progress.

The frailty car can be dispatched in a number of ways, via the 999 call centre, 111 call centre, referrals from GPs and we are averaging around 5 visits a day. Not only is this service ensuring that the patient receives the best care without the need to attend hospital, it is alleviating pressure on Emergency departments, providing safer care for those at higher risk of catching covid, but who were also at risk of falling and becoming immobile. The key to its success is excellent liaison between clinicians from community, emergency and acute services, so if a patient does need to be admitted it is as smooth and co-ordinated as possible, without being admitted via the Emergency Department.

The newest van to the service was launched on Thursday 14 July and the initiative has been recognised nationally by being shortlisted for a National HSJ Patient Safety Award – Improving Care for Older People Initiative of the Year.