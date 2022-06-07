Investigation Update

OFFICERS investigating the death of Frantisek Olah in Basingstoke have charged two women as part of ongoing enquiries.

Kaysha Saunders, 18, from Highfield Chase, Basingstoke, and Kelsea Byrne, 18, from Warwick Road, Basingstoke, have been charged with assisting an offender.

Byrne is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Monday 11 July. Saunders is due to appear at the same court on Tuesday 12 July.

An 18-year-old man, from Basingstoke, and an 18-year-old woman, also from Basingstoke, who were both arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released and will face no further action.

It comes after officers launched an investigation following the death of Frantisek, 31, who was found with serious injuries in a house in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, on Sunday 22 May.