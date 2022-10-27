Invite To Pitch Up Again

FOLLOWING the first ever Pitch Up in November, the team at Kingsclere Estates organic, regenerative farm has announced Pitch Up 2022.

The Pitch Up applications season, which runs from 1–30 November 2022, is inspired by Kingsclere managing director Tim May’s vision of building a circular community on the 2,500+ acre mixed estate in Hampshire.

Pitch Up invites forward-thinking and environmentally-focused farmers, producers and enterprises onto the estate to make the most of its resources – from fields, pasture and woodland to industrial units, offices and roadside retail space.

Tim May commented: “We were blown away by the interest in and breadth of entries for our first ever Pitch Up last year. From entries spanning everything from a cheesemaker to a shoe brand, turkeys to natural soaps, the possibilities and appetite for innovative, sustainable mixed land use in our circular community are really exciting. In the end 2021’s winning entry really surprised us, as it was something we’d never even considered – which is the great thing about this competition. Now the word is spreading even further, we can’t wait to see what this year’s Pitch Up brings.”

Pitch Up 2021 winners Daisy Sharp and Dan Davies, who both live in London,

were chosen for their sustainable pet food brand, Monch. The duo shared: “Pitch Up is perfect for people who have an idea, but need help to make it happen. The Kingsclere team has really helped bring Monch to life, and it’s grown bigger, better and faster than we ever thought.

We saw it as a new way of working, as partners working together in a circular way, instead of the traditional employer/ employee or landlord/ tenant hierarchy. The guidance and support from Tim and the Kingsclere team has been invaluable; giving us help and advice, freedom and time to explore. They’ve really allowed us to grow by ourselves, rather than telling us what to do – but have been there whenever we need them.”

Kingsclere development manager, Nikki Amor added: “It’s really important to us that Pitch Up offers space for innovation and experimentation. We’re very happy working with people in the early and proof-of-concept stages of their business, as well as those further down the line. Seeing the progress Daisy and Dan have made in the last few months – as well as their creative ideas and marketing savvy – makes us really excited about the next generation of land-based businesses.”

Applications for Pitch Up 2022 open on 1 November at: kingsclere-estates.co.uk or follow @kingsclereestates on Instagram for more information.