It All Adds Up For One Young Basingstoke Girl

THE British Youth International College (BYITC) has announced the 10 winners of its latest National Abacus Maths Challenge, one of whom is based in Basingstoke.

Out of the hundreds of students who took part, Nainika Manjunath from Basingstoke has won the level 1 prize in the Abacus Maths competition. The 6 year-old’s parents are thrilled their daughter has been recognised for her mental arithmetic skills.

Her mother, Pragnya Reddy, said: “We are really pleased that Nainika has been rewarded for her hard work at Supermaths through this challenge. She used to struggle with simple arithmetic, but since starting Abacus Maths training, we have noticed such a big difference. Nainika is more focused and confident when calculating difficult sums now – and best of all, she has fun while doing it.

Taking part in the national challenge alongside her Supermaths classmates and being awarded one of the top prizes has made Nainika even more excited to continue learning.”

First launched in February 2022, the most recent National Maths Challenge in September marked the second iteration of the innovative competition. The first-of-its-kind challenge is based on the school’s Abacus Maths instruction. The top performers across each of ten levels of

BYITC Supermaths training are awarded certificates and prizes for their impressive arithmetic skills.

BYITC’s Founder Dr Rashmi Mantri, said: “The National Abacus Maths Challenge was created to identify, assess and celebrate students who show extraordinary Abacus Maths skills.

We know that working on arithmetic problems alone can be monotonous, so we have introduced a competitive element so that students can improve their analytical skills in a more dynamic way.

Our aim is to find the next generation of mathematics prodigies, to kindle their competitive spirit, and to nurture their true potential. As such, the BYITC Abacus Maths Challenge is a real game changer.

By taking part in the National Maths Challenge, we hope our Supermaths students will further develop their interest in maths and enthusiasm for number crunching. The challenge not only improves their arithmetic skills, speed and accuracy, but also boosts their confidence.”