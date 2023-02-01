It’s a wrap as annual hospice service at Festival Place raises over £700

A Basingstoke hospice has once again received a welcome boost from an annual Christmas gift wrapping service at Festival Place.

Every December, Festival Place hosts the Happy Wrappy service run by St. Michael’s Hospice, which asks customers to make donations to the charity in return for having their purchases beautifully gift-wrapped.

This year’s Happy Wrappy event raised £721.94, which was added to the incredible £20,000 raised by the hospice’s first pop-up shop at Festival Place, which was open from October until the end of December selling new and pre-loved items to local shoppers.

Festival Place’s charity of the year for the last five years, St Michael’s Hospice provides care to people affected by life-limiting illness.

Ann Schuster, Head of Retail for the charity, said: “Thank you to local residents for continuing to support our events at Festival Place. We are so grateful to all the team there for working with us every year to raise vital funds.”

Events and Community Manager Sian Fisher said: “The Happy Wrappy service is a much-loved part of our Christmas events at Festival Place and is always very popular with our customers.”