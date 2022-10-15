Job Seekers To Get More Support

JOB seekers of all ages in Basingstoke and Deane now have access to a ‘one-stop shop’ to find employment and training opportunities as part of a newly expanded North Hampshire Employment Skills Zone.

The North Hampshire Employment Skills Zone has been expanded to offer people of any age access to comprehensive information on all the employment support available, highlighting virtual and on-site training available at local colleges and through community providers and offering an online helpline chat facility, all on a dedicated website.

Leader of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council Cllr Simon Bound said: “As part of our work to support the borough’s economic recovery, I’m really pleased that this scheme has now been expanded to all job seekers. We understand that the economic downturn has been difficult for everyone and that is why it is so important that we support job seekers to find a career path that is right for them and support them into employment.”

Over the past year Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council has been working with Rushmoor Borough Council and Hart District Council to establish a service to support young people into work. When the North Hampshire Employment Skills Zone first launched in February 2022 it was available to job seekers aged 18 to 24.

For more information, visit www.esznorthhants.org.uk.